Ukraine's Strana.UA News Website Blocked After National Security Body Slaps Sanctions

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Ukraine's Strana.UA news outlet said on Saturday that it is moving to a new internet domain, as its previous website was blocked after the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) slapped sanctions on the editor-in-chief.

On Friday, the NSDC imposed sanctions on the Strana.UA editor-in-chief, Ihor Huzhva, which entails restrictions on all legal entities associated with him. Huzhva said the news outlet would continue operating despite the sanctions.

"The website was blocked last night in an act of lawlessness - the presidential order has not been issued yet, but providers have already received the command to block [the website].

According to our sources in the president's office, it was a personal order of [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy to shut access to Strana.UA as quickly as possible," the news outlet wrote on Facebook.

The media added that its ua.domain name was blocked on Friday, and its web address is now strana.news.

At any time the new website can be blocked "in an act of lawlessness" too, according to the media.

