Ukraine's Strike Drone Falls From Skies Near Zaporizhzhia NPP - Russian Military Commander

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 09:20 AM

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) An Ukrainian unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV), which was manufactured in Poland, has fallen in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), a commander of the Russian unit ensuring the safety of the plant has told Sputnik.

"The Ukrainian regime has made yet another attempt to attack the power plant with the use of a Polish-made UAV despite the presence of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) personnel at the plant. The weight of the UAV was over two kilograms. The location of the UAV wreckage may indicate that the ZNPP's infrastructure was the target of the attack. Causes of the drone crash are being determined by specialists," the commander said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi visited the ZNPP on March 29 and said that the plant should not be considered a target during the hostilities and used for return fire. During the visit, Grossi inspected the site together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff. The official said that new measures have to be taken to protect the ZNPP as the situation there was not getting better.

Following the visit, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Moscow supports the IAEA efforts aimed at protecting the nuclear safety of the plant.

