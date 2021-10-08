UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Supreme Court Asks Constitutional Court To Assess Judicial Reform - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:49 PM

Ukraine's Supreme Court Asks Constitutional Court to Assess Judicial Reform - Reports

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has appealed to the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of a judicial reform, national media reported on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Supreme Court of Ukraine has appealed to the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of a judicial reform, national media reported on Friday.

The decision was made at a plenum earlier in the day, with the judges believing that some provisions, in particular, the inclusion of foreign experts in the Ethics Council may violate the basic law, the RBC Ukraine news agency said.

In July, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a new law as part of the judicial reform initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The legislation envisages changes to the procedure for appointing members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) and the launch of a special commission to appoint judges.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Ukraine Parliament May July Media Court

Recent Stories

Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request to Polan ..

Belarusian Border Committee Sends Request to Poland Over Statement About Border ..

30 seconds ago
 Internship portal launched

Internship portal launched

32 seconds ago
 EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last yea ..

EU ties with Turkey greatly improved over last year

33 seconds ago
 Minister directs monitoring supply of subsidized f ..

Minister directs monitoring supply of subsidized flour

35 seconds ago
 World Egg Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

World Egg Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

25 minutes ago
 The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" ..

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mir ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.