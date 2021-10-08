The Supreme Court of Ukraine has appealed to the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of a judicial reform, national media reported on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Supreme Court of Ukraine has appealed to the Constitutional Court regarding the constitutionality of a judicial reform, national media reported on Friday.

The decision was made at a plenum earlier in the day, with the judges believing that some provisions, in particular, the inclusion of foreign experts in the Ethics Council may violate the basic law, the RBC Ukraine news agency said.

In July, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a new law as part of the judicial reform initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The legislation envisages changes to the procedure for appointing members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) and the launch of a special commission to appoint judges.