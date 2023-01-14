UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) The ported "Ten-Points" peace plan of Ukrainian President Zelensky has nothing to do with reality, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"They come up with all kinds of extravagant ideas, including the ten-points peace plan, which has nothing to do with reality," Nebenzia said.

The Russian Ambassador was referencing to a plan proposed last year at the G20 in Bali, by Zelensky.