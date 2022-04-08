- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 02:36 PM
DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Ukrainian forces hit the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with a Tochka-U missile, with the fragments falling near a train station, the Territorial Defense Headquarters of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Friday.
"There was a missile strike near the railway station in Kramatorsk, where the local population is being evacuated. The fragments of the Tochka-U missile fell in close proximity to the train station," the statement on Telegram read.