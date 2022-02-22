(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived at the US Defense Department on Tuesday afternoon to meet with defense officials amid the new developments involving his country.

Kuleba was greeted by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin outside the Defense Department.

Kuleba's visit comes after Russia decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.

The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.