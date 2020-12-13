UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

Ukraine's Top Diplomat Condemns Kiev Menorah Incident, Says 'No Place' for Anti-Semitism

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday has said that there is "no place" for anti-Semitism in Ukraine after a man toppled a menorah in central Kiev on Thursday ahead of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

"I condemn in strongest terms Thursday's brutal attack on a Jewish Menorah in Kyiv.

I welcome the swift reaction by law enforcement agencies identifying the perpetrator. He now faces criminal charges & I'm convinced justice will be served. No place for Anti-Semitism in Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

The individual filmed himself shouting anti-Semitic slogans and toppling the menorah, which is located on Kiev's Kontraktova Square. Criminal proceedings have been opened against the perpetrator, who faces up to three years in prison for the offense if convicted.

