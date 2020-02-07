MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he has not yet received any official proposals regarding holding the next round of talks on the Ukraine crisis settlement in the Normandy format on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Earlier in the week, Prystaiko said that the possibility of a meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers on the sidelines of the conference, which will be held from February 14-16, was being discussed.

"Speaking about the meeting at the Munich Security Conference .

.. I have not received an official offer so far," the minister said at a briefing, which was broadcast on the Foreign Ministry's Facebook page.

The Normandy Four format was established in 2014 with the participation of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine to mediate the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In early December, the Normandy Four participants adopted a joint communique that outlined the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees, a ceasefire and the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.