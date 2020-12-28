KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The head of Ukraine's Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytsky, is suspected of bribing a witness and falsifying court evidence, Kiev's General Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

Tupytsky has been at the center of a standoff between the court and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government, with the latter seeking to disband the court outright.

In a television appearance on Monday, the prosecutor general's office spokesperson, Maryna Khomenko, said that a petition would be sent to the Ukrainian presidency to suspend the judge.

"The head of the Constitutional Court is considered a suspect in bribery of a witness, as well as in knowingly false testimony of a witness, thereby committing criminal offenses outlined in Articles 386 and 384 part two of the Criminal Code," Khomenko said in a statement broadcast by the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

According to the spokesperson, Tupytsky gave false testimonies to investigators on three occasions in 2018 and 2019, and bribed an unnamed witness to do the same so as to steer a court case for personal, mercantile interest.

Tupytsky was summoned to the prosecutor general's office last week for questioning and is set to return for more interrogation this week.

The judge is charged in a number of criminal cases, including high treason. Despite this, he remains head of the court and is not behind bars, denying all charges.

On October 27, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine overturned a number of anti-corruption laws, including criminal liability for officials over declaring false information in financial statements, in a perceived blow to the country's anti-corruption efforts. Parliament later reinstated the rule and President Zelenskyy has since attempted to disband the body, so far unsuccessfully.