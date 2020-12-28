UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Top Judge Suspected Of Bribing Witness, Falsifying Evidence - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine's Top Judge Suspected of Bribing Witness, Falsifying Evidence - Prosecutor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The head of Ukraine's Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytsky, is suspected of bribing a witness and falsifying court evidence, Kiev's General Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

Tupytsky has been at the center of a standoff between the court and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government, with the latter seeking to disband the court outright.

In a television appearance on Monday, the prosecutor general's office spokesperson, Maryna Khomenko, said that a petition would be sent to the Ukrainian presidency to suspend the judge.

"The head of the Constitutional Court is considered a suspect in bribery of a witness, as well as in knowingly false testimony of a witness, thereby committing criminal offenses outlined in Articles 386 and 384 part two of the Criminal Code," Khomenko said in a statement broadcast by the Ukraina 24 broadcaster.

According to the spokesperson, Tupytsky gave false testimonies to investigators on three occasions in 2018 and 2019, and bribed an unnamed witness to do the same so as to steer a court case for personal, mercantile interest.

Tupytsky was summoned to the prosecutor general's office last week for questioning and is set to return for more interrogation this week.

The judge is charged in a number of criminal cases, including high treason. Despite this, he remains head of the court and is not behind bars, denying all charges.

On October 27, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine overturned a number of anti-corruption laws, including criminal liability for officials over declaring false information in financial statements, in a perceived blow to the country's anti-corruption efforts. Parliament later reinstated the rule and President Zelenskyy has since attempted to disband the body, so far unsuccessfully.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Same Kiev October Criminals 2018 2019 TV All Government Court

Recent Stories

Spanish Health Minister Says COVID-19 Pandemic in ..

3 minutes ago

Over 2.3 million olive plants to be cultivated dur ..

3 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad extends ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh University to grant admissions in Bachelors ..

6 minutes ago

Romanian President to Visit Moldova on Tuesday

6 minutes ago

Serological Survey Shows 4.43% of Residents of Chi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.