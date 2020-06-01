UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Trains Run Again As Lockdown Eases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:38 PM

Ukraine began running cross-country and local train services on Monday as it continued to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Ukraine began running cross-country and local train services on Monday as it continued to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Train services were operating for the first time since mid-March with passengers required to wear face masks and follow social distancing rules.

Officials said some 40 long-distance trains and more than 200 suburban services were scheduled.

Train carriages were being disinfected after every journey, the national railway operator said in a statement.

Ticket sales were also limited to half the usual number to prevent overcrowding.

Kiev's main rail station remained almost deserted with police only allowing passengers with tickets to enter the building, according to AFP.

"Hurrah, the trains are running again!" said 58-year-old passenger Liliya, as she waited for a train to her hometown of Myrgorod in central Ukraine.

Staff at the station's entrance took the temperature of passengers, and announcements on the public address system urged travellers to observe social distancing.

Ukraine has recorded 24,012 coronavirus cases and 718 deaths, fewer than many European countries but enough to raise concerns over its under-funded healthcare system.

With the number of new cases falling in recent weeks, the country has been gradually easing restrictions, allowing the Kiev metro, shopping malls, outdoor cafes, beauty salons, dental clinics and parks to reopen.

