MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The Ukrainian troops on Friday fired six missiles from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"A shelling by Ukrainian armed formations was recorded in the direction: 02:34 a.m.

(local time, 23:34 GMT on Thursday) - the city of Kostiantynivka - the city of Donetsk: 6 missiles fired from MLRS," the office said on Telegram.

The center of Donetsk city was hit by the shelling, eyewitnesses told Sputnik, adding that six explosions were heard near Donbas Arena Stadium between the city's Voroshilovsky and Kiev districts.

The Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) representative office in the JCCC said earlier in the day that Ukrainian troops fired 12 HIMARS missiles on Alchevsk city at 1:15 a.m. on Friday.