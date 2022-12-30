UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Troops Fire 6 Missiles From MLRS On Donetsk City - DPR Office In JCCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Ukraine's Troops Fire 6 Missiles from MLRS on Donetsk City - DPR Office in JCCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The Ukrainian troops on Friday fired six missiles from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the city of Donetsk, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"A shelling by Ukrainian armed formations was recorded in the direction: 02:34 a.m.

(local time, 23:34 GMT on Thursday) - the city of Kostiantynivka - the city of Donetsk: 6 missiles fired from MLRS," the office said on Telegram.

The center of Donetsk city was hit by the shelling, eyewitnesses told Sputnik, adding that six explosions were heard near Donbas Arena Stadium between the city's Voroshilovsky and Kiev districts.

The Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) representative office in the JCCC said earlier in the day that Ukrainian troops fired 12 HIMARS missiles on Alchevsk city at 1:15 a.m. on Friday.

Related Topics

Luhansk Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

3 hours ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

3 hours ago
 Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

Winners of Arabic Poetry Criticism Award announced

3 hours ago
 Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

5 hours ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

5 hours ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.