Ukraine's TV Authority Orders Check Of NewsOne Broadcaster Over Teleconference With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:11 PM

Ukraine's TV Authority Orders Check of NewsOne Broadcaster Over Teleconference With Russia

Ukraine's National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting on Tuesday ordered an unscheduled check of the broadcaster NewsOne over an initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Ukraine's National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting on Tuesday ordered an unscheduled check of the broadcaster NewsOne over an initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia.

All members of the council supported the decision to hold the check.

The session was broadcast on YouTube.

The broadcaster had been planning to hold a teleconference organized jointly with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel on July 12. The announcement met with a barrage of criticism from Ukrainian politicians and journalists. In addition, Ukrainian prosecutors launched a criminal case over an alleged attempt to commit high treason.

On Monday, NewsOne said it would not be holding the conference because of the threats it had received.

