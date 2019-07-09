(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Ukraine's National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting on Tuesday ordered an unscheduled check of the broadcaster NewsOne over an initiative to hold a teleconference with Russia.

All members of the council supported the decision to hold the check.

The session was broadcast on YouTube.

The broadcaster had been planning to hold a teleconference organized jointly with Russia's Rossiya 1 channel on July 12. The announcement met with a barrage of criticism from Ukrainian politicians and journalists. In addition, Ukrainian prosecutors launched a criminal case over an alleged attempt to commit high treason.

On Monday, NewsOne said it would not be holding the conference because of the threats it had received.