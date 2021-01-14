The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine on Thursday demanded that the supply of electronics from Russia that help receive media messages via the Internet be banned, since Ukrainians will be able to watch banned Russian TV channels and social networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine on Thursday demanded that the supply of electronics from Russia that help receive media messages via the Internet be banned, since Ukrainians will be able to watch banned Russian tv channels and social networks.

"The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine urgently calls on manufacturers and suppliers of television sets, media players, as well as smartphones and other modern devices that allow the use of special programs for receiving and viewing media information via the internet, to refuse delivery of such equipment from the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as equipment that is produced for sale and use on the territory of the Russian Federation," the regulator said in a statement.

The council appealed to the cabinet of ministers and the national security and defense council of Ukraine with a request to stop the supply of these goods from Russia as soon as possible.

Since summer 2014, Ukraine has banned dozens of Russian TV channels, including Rossiya 24, Zvezda, REN-TV, Life news, RT and others. Russia repeatedly called these restrictions unacceptable and considers Kiev's actions to be an attack on freedom of the media.