UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's TV Council Demands Ban On Electronics From Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

Ukraine's TV Council Demands Ban on Electronics From Russia

The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine on Thursday demanded that the supply of electronics from Russia that help receive media messages via the Internet be banned, since Ukrainians will be able to watch banned Russian TV channels and social networks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine on Thursday demanded that the supply of electronics from Russia that help receive media messages via the Internet be banned, since Ukrainians will be able to watch banned Russian tv channels and social networks.

"The National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine urgently calls on manufacturers and suppliers of television sets, media players, as well as smartphones and other modern devices that allow the use of special programs for receiving and viewing media information via the internet, to refuse delivery of such equipment from the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as equipment that is produced for sale and use on the territory of the Russian Federation," the regulator said in a statement.

The council appealed to the cabinet of ministers and the national security and defense council of Ukraine with a request to stop the supply of these goods from Russia as soon as possible.

Since summer 2014, Ukraine has banned dozens of Russian TV channels, including Rossiya 24, Zvezda, REN-TV, Life news, RT and others. Russia repeatedly called these restrictions unacceptable and considers Kiev's actions to be an attack on freedom of the media.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Ukraine Russia Sale Kiev Media TV From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Situation of coronavirus reviewed in AJK

2 minutes ago

Farogh inaugurates upgraded 'Library, Research Win ..

2 minutes ago

WFP Director Beasley Says US Plan to Designate Yem ..

2 minutes ago

India to Use Its Vaccine Production Capacity in Gl ..

2 minutes ago

ETPB land occupation case: Lahore High Court summo ..

50 minutes ago

UK asks India to lift restrictions in IIOJK

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.