Ukraine's Tymoshenko Contracts COVID-19, Her Condition Assessed As Serious - Press Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Ukraine's Tymoshenko Contracts COVID-19, Her Condition Assessed as Serious - Press Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Leader of Ukraine's Batkivshchyna party and former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko is battling COVID-19 and her condition is assessed as serious, her spokeswoman, Marina Soroka, said on Sunday.

Ukrainian media has reported earlier that Tymoshenko has contracted the coronavirus.

"Yes, unfortunately, this is true. The test showed that Yulia Vladimirovna has COVID-19. The condition is assessed as serious," Soroka wrote on her Facebook page.

The spokeswoman added that the former prime minister's body temperature was 39°C (102 °F).

More Stories From World

