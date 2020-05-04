Ukraine's former Prime Minister and current leader of Fatherland party Yulia Tymoshenko received some 148 million hryvnia ($5.5 million) from the United States as a compensation for "political repression" she allegedly suffered back in 2011-2014, according to her income declaration published on the country's Unified State Register of Declarations

"Compensation for damage caused by political repression in 2011-2014, received in the United States at the pre-trial settlement stage, amounts to 148,345,441 hryvnia ($5.54 million)," the income declaration said.

The transaction was made by Техаса Reid, Collins, Tsai LLP, according to the declaration.

On April 11, 2011, Ukraine's then-deputy prosecutor general Renat Kuzmin announced the opening of a new criminal case against Tymoshenko, as "she abused her power and exceeded her official authority" in concluding the gas agreements with Russia in 2009. A Kiev court found Tymoshenko guilty and sentenced her to seven years in prison. She was sent to a penal colony in the country's Kharkiv region. Tymoshenko was freed after the power change in 2014.