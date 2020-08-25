The condition of Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of Ukraine's opposition Batkivshchyna party and the former Ukrainian prime minister who is battling COVID-19, remains grave, her spokeswoman, Marina Soroka, said on Tuesday, adding that the politician is undergoing intensive therapy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The condition of Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of Ukraine's opposition Batkivshchyna party and the former Ukrainian prime minister who is battling COVID-19, remains grave, her spokeswoman, Marina Soroka, said on Tuesday, adding that the politician is undergoing intensive therapy.

On Sunday, Soroka said that Tymoshenko's condition was assessed as serious.

"Unfortunately, there is no good news yet. Yulia Vladimirovna's condition remains serious... Since yesterday evening, she has been receiving an intensive course of therapy in accordance with the COVID treatment protocol," the spokeswoman wrote on Facebook.

According to the RBC Ukraine news agency, citing sources, Tymoshenko is connected to a ventilator.