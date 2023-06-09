UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's UN Envoy Says Investigation Of Kakhovka Dam Attack 'Not Possible'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 02:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Ukraine believes that an investigation to find out who was behind the destruction of the Kakhovka dam is not possible due to Russia's presence in the area, the Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters.

"As you logically can conclude that any investigation, under the current circumstances of occupation and non-cooperation of the occupational authorities, is not possible," Kyslytsya said on Thursday.

Ukraine also calls for unimpeded access for humanitarian access to the Kherson region, he added.

The upper part of the Kakhovka HPP was destroyed overnight on Monday into Tuesday. The Novaya Kakhovka city authorities later confirmed that the dam was destroyed only partially, but that it caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream.

Moscow and Kiev blamed each other for the incident. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

