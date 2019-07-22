KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Voice party of rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk, which currently is among the six front-runners in Ukraine's snap parliamentary elections, said in a statement on Sunday that it would not engage in any talks for forming a coalition until the final results of the vote are known.

On Sunday, Ukraine held snap elections to its legislature, the Verkhovna Rada. Earlier in the day, two other parties, former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's Fatherland, said they would consider forming a coalition with Vakarchuk's Voice.

"The Voice party, which has gathered 6.3 percent of the vote in snap parliamentary elections as according to the national exit poll, does not consider entering a coalition and does not negotiate with any of the political forces before the final vote results are announced," the statement read.

The preliminary results, complied by the Central Election Commission with 0.51 percent of votes counted, suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party leads the vote with 38.85 percent. Tymoshenko's Fatherland comes second with 10.49 percent, followed by Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 9.11 percent. The Radical Party gathers 8.06 percent of the vote, the Opposition Platform - For Life party has 7.32 percent, and the Voice has 6.01 percent.

The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent.