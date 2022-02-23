UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Wealthiest Man Says Will Pay Over $35Mln In Advance Taxes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov announced on Tuesday that his holding company System Capital Management (SCM) will pay one billion hryvnias (more than $35 million) in taxes in advance amid the ongoing crisis in eastern Ukraine.

"Right now, Ukraine needs stable state finances as never before. Businesses should help the state with that. SCM businesses will pay taxes in advance - a total of one billion hryvnias," Akhmetov said in a statement on the SCM website.

The entrepreneur, who made his fortunes through coal mining in Ukraine's east, also asked his charity foundation to assist with evacuation efforts as well as provide medical supplies and other necessities if the need arises.

"Where exactly our efforts will be directed will be decided by my charity foundation together with businesses, local and central authorities," Akhmetov added.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the two republics.

