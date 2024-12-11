Open Menu

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Strike Toll Rises To 8, Rescue Operation Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia strike toll rises to 8, rescue operation underway

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Rescuers were working Wednesday to find people under the rubble of a building destroyed in a Russian attack the day before that killed eight people, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.

"So far eight people have died as a result of the Russian missile attack on a private medical facility in the city," the emergency services said.

"Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. There are probably still people under the rubble," they added.

The emergency services published photos of rescuers carrying a corpse in a white body bag, and of a psychologist speaking to a man in tears.

Another 22 people were wounded in the attack, including a five-year-old girl, according to the interior ministry.

Recent Stories

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says K ..

Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes

1 hour ago
 Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission ..

Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be deci ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week

2 hours ago
 PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agre ..

PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen

3 hours ago
 Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Win ..

Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion

3 hours ago
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 T ..

The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

17 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

17 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

17 hours ago

More Stories From World