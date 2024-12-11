Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Rescuers were working Wednesday to find people under the rubble of a building destroyed in a Russian attack the day before that killed eight people, Ukrainian officials said.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.

"So far eight people have died as a result of the Russian missile attack on a private medical facility in the city," the emergency services said.

"Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. There are probably still people under the rubble," they added.

The emergency services published photos of rescuers carrying a corpse in a white body bag, and of a psychologist speaking to a man in tears.

Another 22 people were wounded in the attack, including a five-year-old girl, according to the interior ministry.