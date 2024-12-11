Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Strike Toll Rises To 8, Rescue Operation Underway
Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Rescuers were working Wednesday to find people under the rubble of a building destroyed in a Russian attack the day before that killed eight people, Ukrainian officials said.
The attack on Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine, reinforcing fears of a new Russian offensive in the area.
"So far eight people have died as a result of the Russian missile attack on a private medical facility in the city," the emergency services said.
"Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene. There are probably still people under the rubble," they added.
The emergency services published photos of rescuers carrying a corpse in a white body bag, and of a psychologist speaking to a man in tears.
Another 22 people were wounded in the attack, including a five-year-old girl, according to the interior ministry.
Recent Stories
Both Imran Khan, Faiz Hameed were partners, says Khawaja Asif
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
More Stories From World
-
Khamenei says Assad's fall will not weaken Iran7 minutes ago
-
Russia calls for rapid Syria stabilisation, criticises Israel57 minutes ago
-
'Lost generation': millions of Ethiopian children deprived of school1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say at least 22 killed in overnight Israel strike1 hour ago
-
McGinn toasts Villa's 'surreal' European return1 hour ago
-
Digital trucks beam Kashmir freedom messages around UN on Human Rights Day1 hour ago
-
Liverpool close on Champions League progress as Salah seals Girona win14 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results14 hours ago
-
Records tumble as short-course world championships open15 hours ago
-
Missile strike on Ukraine clinic kills at least four15 hours ago
-
Russian strike kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia15 hours ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove has defibrillator installed after collapse: media15 hours ago