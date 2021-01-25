UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Demands Punishment For Attackers Of Ukrainian Teen In Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called for the punishment of those responsible for the harsh beating of a Ukrainian teenager in Paris over a week ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called for the punishment of those responsible for the harsh beating of a Ukrainian teenager in Paris over a week ago.

The assault on 15-year-old Yuriy occurred on January 15. According to the materials from video surveillance, around 10 people armed with bars attacked a group of schoolers and then violently beaten the Ukrainian teenager, who was unable to escape. The victim is currently hospitalized, as he remains in a coma.

"Find and punish the attackers. This is not even just our demand, it is a matter of civility. In any country, such an attack deserves a harsh reaction from the state," Zelenskyy wrote in Telegram, adding that the perpetrators must be imprisoned.

The Ukrainian leader added that there was hope for the teen's recovery, and pledged to provide all the necessary support to his family and ensure the investigation into the matter was advancing.

In the meantime, the French government, including Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, condemned the ambush and said all the necessary forces were "fully mobilized" to find the attackers. They were joined by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo in their condolences to the victim's family.

