Ukraine's Zelensky Bans Three Pro-Russia TV Channels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:07 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky bans three pro-Russia TV channels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has banned three pro-Russian television channels in a move the presidency said was aimed to stave off Kremlin propaganda

Kiev (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has banned three pro-Russian television channels in a move the presidency said was aimed to stave off Kremlin propaganda.

The ban came into effect in the early hours of Wednesday after Zelensky issued a decree imposing sanctions against pro-Russian lawmaker Taras Kozak and eight of his companies, including the three tv stations.

The channels -- 112 Ukraina, Zik TV and NewsOne TV -- are formally owned by Kozak, but are also linked to powerful MP Viktor Medvedchuk, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky's decree late Tuesday did not provide grounds for the ban, but his spokeswoman described the three television channels as "a propaganda tool" and said they receive funding "from Russia".

"These media have become one of the tools in the war against Ukraine, so they are blocked in order to protect national security," Yuliya Mendel wrote on Facebook.

Critics say the move, which came a day after another former Soviet republic Latvia dropped several Russian television channels, stifles free speech.

