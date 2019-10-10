Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Thursday that Donald Trump tried to blackmail him by withholding military aid to Kiev in a phone call between the two leaders

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Thursday that Donald Trump tried to blackmail him by withholding military aid to Kiev in a phone call between the two leaders.

"There was no blackmail," the comedian-turned-politician said at a news conference. A transcript of the conversation showed Trump asked Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.