UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelensky Offers To Meet Putin For First Talks

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:37 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky offers to meet Putin for first talks

Ukraine's recently elected President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday offered to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for their first talks, calling for Western leaders to mediate

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Ukraine's recently elected President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday offered to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for their first talks, calling for Western leaders to mediate.

"Now I want to address the Russian President Vladimir Putin. We need to talk? We do. Let's do it," Zelensky said in a video address.

The former comic actor, who was elected with a landslide in April's presidential polls, called for a meeting with the Russian strongman that would involve US President Donald Trump and other Western leaders.

He proposed discussing Russian-annexed Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine where Ukrainian forces are battling Russian-backed separatists.

Zelensky said on his inauguration in May that ending the war in the east and returning the annexed territory to Ukraine were his priority.

- 'Will be considered' - So far Zelensky has not met Putin and the Russian leader has commented that Zelensky's acting talent does not make up for lack of political experience.

"Let's discuss who Crimea belongs to and who isn't in the Donbass region," Zelensky said, referring to the eastern conflict zone.

Some 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that erupted in 2014 after a popular uprising ousted pro-Kremlin president Viktor Yanukovych and Russia responded by annexing Crimea.

Kiev and its Western backers accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms across the border to fan the flames of the conflict. Moscow has denied any military involvement despite evidence to the contrary.

A peace process involving Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine has stalled. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said new talks could be possible with the same countries involved.

Zelensky suggested in comments addressed to Putin that fresh talks also include the United States and Britain, which are strong backers of Kiev.

"I suggest the following lineup for talks: me, you, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel (and) French President Emmanuel Macron," Zelensky said. May is to step down later this month.

"We are not changing or dropping any diplomatic formats," Zelensky added.

Moscow said it was not ready to immediately comment on the possibility of such talks, calling Zelensky's proposal an "absolutely new format".

"First there's a need to understand whether such a meeting has any prospects," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"This is a new initiative. Of course it will be considered, but so far I can't express any reaction," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Trump Germany Vladimir Putin Same Kiev United States Angela Merkel April May June Border

Recent Stories

Morocco seizes 'record' 27.3 tonnes of cannabis re ..

57 seconds ago

Police issued 3,271 certificates in June

58 seconds ago

Two arrested for betting on cricket matches in Raw ..

1 minute ago

Former corrupt rulers can't deceive people any mor ..

1 minute ago

Wedding belle Riske stuns world number one Barty a ..

4 minutes ago

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA warns ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.