Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Monday

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has tested positive for the coronavirus infection," his office said in a statement on Facebook.

It added that Zelensky "is feeling well" and will self-isolate and continue to perform his duties.