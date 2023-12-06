Open Menu

Ukraine's Zelensky To Join G7 Leaders Video Summit Wednesday: Japan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Ukraine's Zelensky to join G7 leaders video summit Wednesday: Japan

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will join a video summit later Wednesday with the leaders of the G7 that will also cover the situation in the middle East, chair Japan said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida "will host the G7 tv summit.

In the meeting, in addition to the G7 leaders, Ukraine's President Zelensky will join the first part," government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

He added that Kishida and the other leaders from the grouping of advanced economies including US President Joe Biden will "discuss important issues for the international community such as the Ukraine situation, the Middle East situation and AI".

