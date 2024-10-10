Ukraine's Zelensky To Meet Scholz In Berlin On Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Berlin on Friday for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the war against Russia, a German government spokeswoman said.
The meeting was announced Wednesday following the postponement of a state visit by US President Joe Biden and of a scheduled Ukraine defence meeting at the US air base Ramstein in western Germany.
Germany is Ukraine's biggest military backer after the United States, but Scholz has refused to send Kyiv its long-range Taurus missiles over fears of escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.
Biden called off his planned Germany and Angola visit this week as Hurricane Milton barrelled towards Florida, sparking mass evacuations.
Zelensky has stepped up his efforts to rally backing from allies amid doubts about future US support after the November presidential election that pits Kamala Harris against Donald Trump.
On Friday Zelensky is also expected at the Vatican and in Rome to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and, according to local media, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Zelensky was in Croatia on Wednesday at a summit with Balkan leaders to seek international military support.
Zelensky had earlier said he would attend the Ramstein meeting that had been expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine's allies on Saturday.
He attended the last Ramstein talks in September, where he pressed for more weapons and the necessary clearance to strike military targets deep inside Russia using long-range weapons donated by allies.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky bids for European support at Balkan summit28 seconds ago
-
Fight on the right to be UK's next Tory leader32 seconds ago
-
UK's Tom Fletcher named head of UN humanitarian agency43 seconds ago
-
Reddy stars as India crush Bangladesh to clinch T20 series47 seconds ago
-
Russia says two Kursk region villages recaptured from Ukraine11 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores21 minutes ago
-
Hunkering down for Hurricane Milton at Disney -- but first, a few rides41 minutes ago
-
Wall Street, Europe rise as Chinese shares tumble41 minutes ago
-
Trump heads to Biden country as US election heats up51 minutes ago
-
Time running out in Florida to flee Hurricane Milton2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Swiatek5 hours ago
-
South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup6 hours ago