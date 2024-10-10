Open Menu

Ukraine's Zelensky To Meet Scholz In Berlin On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Berlin on Friday for talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the war against Russia, a German government spokeswoman said.

The meeting was announced Wednesday following the postponement of a state visit by US President Joe Biden and of a scheduled Ukraine defence meeting at the US air base Ramstein in western Germany.

Germany is Ukraine's biggest military backer after the United States, but Scholz has refused to send Kyiv its long-range Taurus missiles over fears of escalating the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia.

Biden called off his planned Germany and Angola visit this week as Hurricane Milton barrelled towards Florida, sparking mass evacuations.

Zelensky has stepped up his efforts to rally backing from allies amid doubts about future US support after the November presidential election that pits Kamala Harris against Donald Trump.

On Friday Zelensky is also expected at the Vatican and in Rome to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and, according to local media, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Zelensky was in Croatia on Wednesday at a summit with Balkan leaders to seek international military support.

Zelensky had earlier said he would attend the Ramstein meeting that had been expected to bring together more than 50 of Ukraine's allies on Saturday.

He attended the last Ramstein talks in September, where he pressed for more weapons and the necessary clearance to strike military targets deep inside Russia using long-range weapons donated by allies.

