UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelensky To Visit Frontline After Surge In Clashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:07 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky to visit frontline after surge in clashes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was travelling Thursday to the frontline of the country's fighting with eastern separatist forces, after a surge in violence and a spike in tensions with Moscow

Kiev (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was travelling Thursday to the frontline of the country's fighting with eastern separatist forces, after a surge in violence and a spike in tensions with Moscow.

Zelensky was due to visit positions where a ceasefire "has been systematically violated in recent days" and Ukrainian soldiers killed or wounded, the presidency said in a statement.

The purpose of the trip was to "maintain the fighting spirit" of the army, the presidency said.

Another soldier was killed early Thursday after separatists opened fire on Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region with mortars and artillery, the Ukrainian military said, bringing to 25 the number of its troops killed since the start of the year.

Fears have been mounting of a major escalation of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where government forces have battled separatists in the mainly Russian-speaking Donbas region since 2014.

Ukraine last week accused Russia of massing thousands of military personnel on its northern and eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow.

Kiev's Western allies have rushed to its defence with a series of statements warning Russia against taking further action and seeking explanations for its troop build-up.

The Kremlin has not denied the troop movements but insisted that Moscow was "not threatening anyone".

The reports of a Russian build-up follow a dramatic increase in clashes along the frontline in recent weeks, with Ukraine announcing new deaths of its soldiers almost daily.

The conflict broke out in 2014 following Moscow's annexation of Crimea and has since claimed more than 13,000 lives.

The separatists are widely seen as having Russia's political and military backing, which Moscow denies.

Related Topics

Fire Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Donetsk Government

Recent Stories

Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session

4 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Saudi ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves preventive measures during Rama ..

37 minutes ago

Thailand reports new COVID-19 case spike, total ca ..

43 seconds ago

Turkey blames EU for 'sofagate' scandal

46 seconds ago

New Zealand Temporarily Bans Entry of Travelers Fr ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.