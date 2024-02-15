Ukraine's Zelensky To Visit Germany, France On Friday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Germany and France on Friday for meetings with leaders Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, his office announced.
The visits to Ukraine's key European backers come at a critical time.
With the war approaching the two-year mark, Kyiv is seeking to unlock billions of Dollars in Western aid to help its troops on the battlefield.
"On February 16, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany and France for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron," Zelensky's office said in a statement.
Zelensky will also address the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where he will hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Kyiv said.
While there, he will also hold meetings with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
Ukraine's troops are facing an increasingly difficult situation on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks.
The long-term future of billions of dollars of Western backing remains in doubt.
A possible $60-billion package of military aid has been held up in Washington since last year because of wrangling in Congress.
The European Union belatedly approved its 50-billion-euro aid programme earlier this month.
Recent Stories
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg o ..
Indigenization Is a Top Policy of Naval Headquarters: Chief of the Naval Staff
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's Global image & boosts Foreign Exchange in ..
Pakistan's election process internal sovereign affair of country: FO
Muhammad Hafeez resigns as director national team
PTI nominates Omar Ayub as candidate for Prime Minister office
Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest warrants issued
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm commitment to forge deeper strategic ties in defence ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
More Stories From World
-
Bangkok says work from home as pollution blankets city10 minutes ago
-
Rohit, Jadeja steer India to 185-3 at tea in third England Test10 minutes ago
-
Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 kg of Hashish and 3 Gram ..24 minutes ago
-
US aid blockage having 'impact' on Ukraine: NATO chief30 minutes ago
-
Stellantis bags record annual net profits of 18.6 bln euros30 minutes ago
-
UK economy entered recession ahead of election30 minutes ago
-
KSrelief emergency relief director meets IOM director1 hour ago
-
Private US spaceship takes off for the Moon1 hour ago
-
Chinese mainland sees rise in number of high-value invention patents2 hours ago
-
Indonesia's trade balance surplus slows to 2.01 bln USD in January2 hours ago
-
Saudi Shura Council delegation meets deputy speaker of Nigeria's house of representatives2 hours ago
-
South Korea football officials recommend firing coach Klinsmann2 hours ago