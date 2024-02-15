Open Menu

Ukraine's Zelensky To Visit Germany, France On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Germany and France on Friday for meetings with leaders Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, his office announced.

The visits to Ukraine's key European backers come at a critical time.

With the war approaching the two-year mark, Kyiv is seeking to unlock billions of Dollars in Western aid to help its troops on the battlefield.

"On February 16, the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Germany and France for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron," Zelensky's office said in a statement.

Zelensky will also address the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, where he will hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Kyiv said.

While there, he will also hold meetings with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Ukraine's troops are facing an increasingly difficult situation on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks.

The long-term future of billions of dollars of Western backing remains in doubt.

A possible $60-billion package of military aid has been held up in Washington since last year because of wrangling in Congress.

The European Union belatedly approved its 50-billion-euro aid programme earlier this month.

