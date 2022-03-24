UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelensky Urges Global Protests Against Russia's War

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 12:27 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky urges global protests against Russia's war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to stop Russia's invasion of his country

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday urged citizens around the world to take to the streets to stop Russia's invasion of his country.

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky said in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard." In a passionate speech on the eve of a one-month anniversary of Russia's invasion, Zelensky urged people around the globe "to stand against the war starting from March 24.

.. and after then" and speak up against Russia's bloody war.

"Show your standing, come from your offices, your homes, your schools and your universities, come in the name of peace," Zelensky said.

"The world must stop the war."Hundreds of civilians have been killed, hundreds more injured and over three million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24 with the goal of thwarting its pro-Western course.

