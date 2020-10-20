(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that a group of parliament members from his Servant of the People (Sluha Narodu) party would travel to the breakaway eastern Donbas region on Wednesday to learn about the state of affairs on the "front line."

"I am very glad that tomorrow 120 members of parliament from the Sluha Narodu party will travel to Donbas. Not to Turkey, not to the Maldives, as before. The lawmakers will go to the front line and they will learn about the situation there not from social media but from our military and the local residents," Zelenskyy said in the annual address to parliament on Ukraine's domestic and external affairs.

The Ukrainian leader recalled how Donbas had already been visited by ex-President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga, OSCE Chairman's special envoy Martin Sajdik and the German and French ambassadors to Ukraine.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, known together as Donbas, which declared independence after what they considered a coup d'etat in Ukraine in February of that year. The conflict has already resulted in thousands of casualties, as estimated by the United Nations.