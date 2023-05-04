(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane has landed in the Netherlands, Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the government aircraft landed at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol around 10:15 p.m. local time (20:15 GMT).

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday, the report said.

According to other local media, Zelenskyy is expected to give a speech in The Hague dubbed "No peace without justice for Ukraine."

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Zelenskyy's plane had taken off in Finland and flown in an unknown direction.

The Ukrainian president arrived in Finland on Wednesday to meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and participate in a one-day Nordic summit.

Dutch Broadcasting Foundation NOS reported later in the day that Zelenskyy's plane was headed to the Netherlands. The broadcaster pointed out that it would be the Ukrainian president's first official visit to the country. His detailed itinerary is as of yet unknown.