MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he held a phone conversation with New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during which he discussed further military assistance for his country.

"Had a phone call with PM @chrishipkins. Thanked (New Zealand) for participation in training our military.

We count on its continuation and further cooperation on defense and humanitarian issues. Discussed the importance of consolidating the countries of the Pacific region to support Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on social media.

Ukraine continues drumming up international support for its much-touted spring offensive against Russia-held territories after repeatedly delaying the campaign over lack of hardware and munition supplies from its Western donors.