UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Asks Sweden To Help Rebuild Infrastructure In Donbas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 06:55 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Asks Sweden to Help Rebuild Infrastructure in Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had turned to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven with a request for help from Stockholm in rebuilding the infrastructure in Ukraine's Donbas region

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had turned to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven with a request for help from Stockholm in rebuilding the infrastructure in Ukraine's Donbas region.

Lofven arrived in Kiev on an official visit on Wednesday.

"Today, I asked the prime minister for further assistance from Sweden in restoring the infrastructure of our country and it is very important for us to restore infrastructure in Donbas," Zelenskyy said during a joint briefing, as broadcast by the Nash tv channel.

The president added that he had also called on Sweden to increase its business presence in Ukraine.

"We are very interested in large-scale projects on alternative and renewable energy, energy security, agriculture, the IT sector, and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Kiev and Stockholm also agreed to attract Swedish investors in the waste management sector in major Ukrainian cities, the head of the country added.

The conflict in Donbas began in 2014 when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which had refused to recognize the new government in Kiev that came to power after what they considered to be a coup. A ceasefire deal between the warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

Zelenskyy has been saying that peace in the region is one of the main goals of his presidency and that he is ready to sacrifice ratings and popularity to achieve it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Ukraine Russia Agriculture France Visit Germany Minsk Stockholm Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Sweden TV From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

4 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

17 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

40 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

43 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

1 hour ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.