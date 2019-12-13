UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Breaks Silence In First Full Fledged Interview On Russian TV

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken to Russian journalists in a full-length interview, the Rossiya channel reported on Thursday.

"The main thing is that we all started talking," Zelenskyy said in the interview after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Normandy Four Summit in Paris earlier this week.

The full version of the interview, as well as the reaction of the Ukrainian president's entourage to his talk with the Russian correspondent on the Rossiya channel, will be shown on Sunday on the "Moscow.

Kremlin. Putin." tv program.

The Normandy Four talks in Paris lasted about five and a half hours, including the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Upon the completion of the Normandy Four summit, leaders of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine adopted a communique in which they confirmed their commitment to the full implementation of the ceasefire in the Donbas region.

