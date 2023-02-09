Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Russian manufacturers of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as IT-companies cooperating with them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Russian manufacturers of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as IT-companies cooperating with them.

"It is in the interests of all of us, both Ukrainians and Europeans, that Russia cannot make new missiles...

So we need to take another step � to impose sanctions against the entire missile and drone industry, against that part of their IT industry that enables this terror," Zelenskyy said at the two-day Special European Council in Brussels.

Zelenskyy is paying a visit to Brussels where he is also participating in the EU summit from February 9-10. Among other issues, the meeting is looking at ways to tighten sanctions pressure on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.