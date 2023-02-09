UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls For Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls for Sanctions Against Russian Missile, IT Industries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Russian manufacturers of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as IT-companies cooperating with them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on the European Union to impose sanctions against Russian manufacturers of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as IT-companies cooperating with them.

"It is in the interests of all of us, both Ukrainians and Europeans, that Russia cannot make new missiles...

So we need to take another step � to impose sanctions against the entire missile and drone industry, against that part of their IT industry that enables this terror," Zelenskyy said at the two-day Special European Council in Brussels.

Zelenskyy is paying a visit to Brussels where he is also participating in the EU summit from February 9-10. Among other issues, the meeting is looking at ways to tighten sanctions pressure on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

