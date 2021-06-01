BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Russia was using the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a "trump card" in its international relations, in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Russia has repeatedly urged the West to stop politicizing Nord Stream 2, as it is a fully commercial project which will benefit both Russia and the European Union. Germany has so far supported the completion of the pipeline's construction and refused to impose sanctions on it as proposed by the US.

Zelenskyy, in turn, accused Russia of inventing new scenarios to dodge the discussion of the Crimean issue.

"In order to take Crimea and be able to bargain, a war was started in eastern Ukraine, then the issue of Crimea was gradually 'forgotten,'" he said in an interview, the English version of which was published by the presidential office on its website on Tuesday.

According to Zelenskyy, Nord Stream 2 became more leverage Moscow can use to "raise the stakes."

"Then, in order to bargain for Donbas, to obtain an amnesty for the separatists, to leave Russia in control of the results of local elections, etc.

, it is necessary to raise the stakes. Nord Stream 2 is a trump card today. In reality, they have a royal flush in their hands, which is also partially supported by Europe," Zelenskyy noted.

He stressed that the pipeline threatens the energy security of Ukraine and Europe and warned that if the project is allowed to continue, Moscow will "definitely shut us off." This, according to the Ukrainian president, will lead to further escalation of the situation in Donbas or even a full-out war.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin once again reiterated that there were no plans to give up on gas transit via Ukraine, even once the treaty on transit to Europe expires.

The Russian-led gas project, which is currently over 95% complete, aims at laying a 745-mile twin pipeline to transport gas from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, passing through the territorial waters of Denmark, Finland and Sweden.