(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday urged the European Union to set a concrete timeframe for abandoning Russia's energy supplies, saying it is the only way for the bloc to ensure a "truly strong and truly consolidated" response.

In his address to the Lithuanian parliament, Zelenskyy said that the EU is negotiating a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, though it is still unclear whether Russian oil will fall under the sanctions.

"We must do everything necessary now - in the sixth package of sanctions. The European Union can do that. And it must do that. It must include oil there... Specific deadlines must finally be set for each EU state in order to really abandon or at least significantly limit the consumption of Russian gas, oil," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that some EU member states are reluctant to abandon Russian energy, while hundreds of European companies and banks still operate in the Russian market and show "outright contempt" for demands to stop financing Russia.

All this, Zelenskyy said, indicates that "there can be no certainty that Europe has a common will to stop Russia's war."

"Every effort must be made to ensure that Europe's response to Russian aggression is truly strong and truly consolidated," he concluded.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.