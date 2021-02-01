Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States was wrong for publishing a transcript of his conversation with former US President Donald Trump in 2019, which subsequently sparked an impeachment inquiry into the ex-president

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the United States was wrong for publishing a transcript of his conversation with former US President Donald Trump in 2019, which subsequently sparked an impeachment inquiry into the ex-president.

"There was one unpleasant thing. Until now I have not spoken about this. The publishing of our conversation. I think this is very wrong, and it was not Ukraine who made it public. I would never let that happen ... This conversation was the first serious conversation between two presidents, between strategic partners, and in any case neither of us had a right to make such things public because these are personal things," Zelenskyy told Axios.

In July 2019, Trump and Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation. Ex-President Trump's White House subsequently released the transcript on September 25, which showed that Trump had asked Zelenskyy to look into the situation surrounding the firing of former General Prosecutor of Ukraine Viktor Shokin. The ex-prosecutor was investigating energy company Burisma Group, where Hunter Biden, the son of incumbent US President and Trump's ex-election rival, Joe Biden, was a member of the board of directors.

This resulted in the US president facing impeachment procedures as Democrat lawmakers accused him of soliciting the Ukrainian authorities to influence the course of the November presidential election.