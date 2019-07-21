Ukraine's Zelenskyy Counts On Parliamentary Win To Deliver On Campaign Promises
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 11:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected his party's victory in this Sunday's parliamentary elections to give him a strong mandate to pass important laws.
"I think that all legislative initiatives will be implemented. We will do everything we promised," he said in a speech at the headquarters of the Servant of the People party.