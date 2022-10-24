UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Criticizes Israel Over Lack Of Air Defense Aid

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Criticizes Israel Over Lack of Air Defense Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Israel on Monday for withholding air defense weapons that he said his administration needed to protect the country from Russian airstrikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Israel on Monday for withholding air defense weapons that he said his administration needed to protect the country from Russian airstrikes.

"Every time we discuss Russia's rocket and drone terror we talk about our partners who are already doing whatever they can to protect the sky.

Unfortunately, the words 'Israel' and 'Israeli' are never mentioned," he said in a video address.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said last week that Israel could not supply military hardware to Ukraine citing "operational reasons." He promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and provide relief aid.

Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian targets in October in response to a lethal bombing of a bridge linking the Crimea Peninsula on the Black Sea to mainland Russia. Four civilians were killed.

Related Topics

Drone Israel Ukraine Russia October From

Recent Stories

Trade, investment ties key component of Pakistan's ..

Trade, investment ties key component of Pakistan's multifaceted relations with E ..

40 seconds ago
 UN calls journalist Arshad Sharif's death 'tragic' ..

UN calls journalist Arshad Sharif's death 'tragic', urges probe

41 seconds ago
 Govt to acquire investigation reports from Kenyan ..

Govt to acquire investigation reports from Kenyan govt in Arshad Sharif case: Mu ..

4 minutes ago
 VC FUUAST welcomes holding awareness campaign on O ..

VC FUUAST welcomes holding awareness campaign on Osteoporosis in varsity

4 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman condoles demise of journalist Arsh ..

Balighur Rehman condoles demise of journalist Arshad Sharif

4 minutes ago
 CEO for providing every possible facility to HESCO ..

CEO for providing every possible facility to HESCO employees

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.