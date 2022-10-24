Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Israel on Monday for withholding air defense weapons that he said his administration needed to protect the country from Russian airstrikes

"Every time we discuss Russia's rocket and drone terror we talk about our partners who are already doing whatever they can to protect the sky.

Unfortunately, the words 'Israel' and 'Israeli' are never mentioned," he said in a video address.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said last week that Israel could not supply military hardware to Ukraine citing "operational reasons." He promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and provide relief aid.

Russia launched a series of airstrikes against Ukrainian targets in October in response to a lethal bombing of a bridge linking the Crimea Peninsula on the Black Sea to mainland Russia. Four civilians were killed.