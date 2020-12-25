UrduPoint.com
Ukraine's Zelenskyy Deems Necessary To Talk With Putin 'Globally' Tete-a-Tete

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:51 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed belief that he should talk with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "globally" one-on-one, noting that he is ready to call him should preparations for a meeting of the Normandy format countries' advisers drag out.

In an interview with Ukraine's Focus magazine, Zelenskyy said that the two countries should have a dialogue, both as part of the Normandy format and a direct one.

"Because there are issues that we do not raise in the Normandy format ” both the issue of captives in Russia or Crimea, and the issue of Crimea. This format is purely about Donbas. Therefore, we must talk to him [Putin] globally tete-a-tete," the Ukrainian leader stated.

According to Zelenskyy, he can call Putin, and the latter will "definitely talk" to him.

"If the delay to the meeting of advisers continues, I will surely communicate with him," he added.

The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine met last time in Paris on December 9, 2019. Back then, Putin and Zelenskyy held their first in-person talks. The Normandy Four summit agreed on exchange of conflict-related detainees, a full ceasefire, and coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces in Donbas.

The also agreed to continue contacts in the Normandy format.

