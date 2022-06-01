UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Denies Plans To Use US Missile To Strike Russian Territory

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Denies Plans to Use US Missile to Strike Russian Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US media that longer-range missiles that Washington has promised to send to Ukraine will not be used to strike Russian territory.

"We are not interested in what's happening in Russia. We are only interested in our own territory in Ukraine," he told the conservative news website Newsmax.

The White House will announce a $700 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday. It will include HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, which can hit targets up to 50 miles away.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov criticized the move in a comment to Sputnik. He argued that attempts to present the solution as containing an element of "self-restraint" are unsuitable.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Washington White House Media Million

Recent Stories

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

58 minutes ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

2 hours ago
 No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to ..

No amendment can deprive Expats of their right to vote: IHC CJ

2 hours ago
 Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical suppor ..

Miftah lauds Chinese company over technical support for Gwadar Port

3 hours ago
 TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone B ..

TECNO becomes the Fourth Most Selling Smartphone Brands of 2021

3 hours ago
 PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.