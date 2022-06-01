MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told US media that longer-range missiles that Washington has promised to send to Ukraine will not be used to strike Russian territory.

"We are not interested in what's happening in Russia. We are only interested in our own territory in Ukraine," he told the conservative news website Newsmax.

The White House will announce a $700 million military aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday. It will include HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, which can hit targets up to 50 miles away.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov criticized the move in a comment to Sputnik. He argued that attempts to present the solution as containing an element of "self-restraint" are unsuitable.