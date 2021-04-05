(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, energy and the defense industry with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his official visit to the Gulf country, the Ukrainian president's press office said on Monday.

"The interlocutors noted the importance of maintaining high dynamics of political dialogue, the need to increase bilateral trade and further intensify investment cooperation. The parties paid special attention to the prospects of cooperation in the fields of energy, food security, infrastructure and military-technical cooperation, and focused on specific joint projects that are already underway," the statement said.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will continue maintaining agricultural exports to Qatar, expressing hope that Doha will invest in large infrastructure projects in Ukraine, including building new roads and bridges.

The countries also touched upon cooperation in the energy sector, discussing such issues as building a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and diversifying energy sources.

The parties also discussed combating the spread of COVID-19 and agreed on further cooperation in this area. Zelenskyy thanked the emir for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2020 to fight the pandemic.