MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Donald Tusk have discussed energy security in Europe and the situation with the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project via a telephone conversation, the Ukrainian president's press service said on Thursday.

The telephone conversation took place hours after Germany's parliament passed a bill regulating the application of amendments to the EU Gas Directive in Germany, which affect the Nord Stream 2 project. Moreover, in late October, Denmark gave the go-ahead for Russia to lay the pipeline on the sea-bed, which is part of its territory, making the completion of the pipeline all but inevitable.

"A separate topic of the conversation was energy security in Europe and the situation with the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. The interlocutors agreed on the importance of unconditional compliance by all EU member states with EU energy legislation," the statement read.

According to the press service, Tusk welcomed the reforms in Ukraine, in particular in the context of the implementation of the Association Agreement with the European Union. Zelenskyy thanked Tusk for his personal contribution to the development of cooperation between Ukraine and the EU during his tenure as president of the European Council and wished him success in his future activities. Tusk's term is due to the end of November 30.

Ukraine has been the main route of Russian gas exports to Europe and stands to lose billions of Dollars in transport fees once the Nord Stream 2 pipeline becomes operational. The project envisions a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany.