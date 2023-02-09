UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Heading To France After Visiting UK - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Heading to France After Visiting UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left London, where he met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, for Paris to meet with other Western leaders, media reported Wednesday.

Zelenskyy is expected to hold a brief photo shoot at the Orly international airport in Paris before heading to the Elysee Palace for dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, The Guardian reported.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy visited the United Kingdom, where he met with Sunak, addressed members of the UK Parliament, had an audience with UK King Charles III, and visited a camp where Ukrainian military personnel are being trained.

