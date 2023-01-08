(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the country's national security council on sanctions against 119 Russian cultural figures, according to a decree released on Saturday.

Among the persons who fell under the sanctions are prominent Russian singers, artists, tv presenters and other figures, including operatic soprano singer Anna Netrebko and film director Nikita Mikhalkov, as well as political philosopher Alexander Dugin, whose daughter Daria Dugina was killed in August, 2022 in a car explosion. According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Dugina's murder was prepared by Ukrainian special services.

The sanctions, in particular, involve blocking assets, restricting trade operations, banning flights and transportation through Ukraine, as well as suspending intellectual property rights.

The restrictions will be in effect for 10 years.