MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the country's national security council on sanctions against 198 cultural figures from Russia and Ukraine, according to a decree released on Sunday.

The sanctions target multiple prominent Russian journalists, tv presenters and actors, including filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky, TV producer Yana Rudkovskaya, journalist Marina Akhmedova and actor Egor Beroev. Kiev also introduced sanctions against Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko.

In particular, the sanctions involve blocking assets, restricting trade operations, banning flights and transportation through Ukraine, as well as suspending intellectual property rights.

They will be in effect for 10 years.