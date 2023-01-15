UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions On Nearly 200 Russian Cultural Figures - Decree

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions on Nearly 200 Russian Cultural Figures - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the country's national security council on sanctions against 198 cultural figures from Russia and Ukraine, according to a decree released on Sunday.

The sanctions target multiple prominent Russian journalists, tv presenters and actors, including filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky, TV producer Yana Rudkovskaya, journalist Marina Akhmedova and actor Egor Beroev. Kiev also introduced sanctions against Ukrainian journalist Diana Panchenko.

In particular, the sanctions involve blocking assets, restricting trade operations, banning flights and transportation through Ukraine, as well as suspending intellectual property rights.

They will be in effect for 10 years.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

20 minutes ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

35 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

1 hour ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

1 hour ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.