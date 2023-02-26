UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy May Send List Of Weapons Needed By Kiev To Washington - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planning to send a list of weapons needed by Kiev to the Unites States, which may include F-16 fighter jets, CNN reported, citing sources.

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul in Kiev earlier this week, where the president said he would provide the US "delegation with the list of the weapons Ukraine needs to win," which included F-16 fighters for "speeding up" the end of the conflict, the report said.

Meanwhile, a top US military commander reiterated to a group of Republican lawmakers, who have been divided over the issue of arms supplies to Kiev, how necessary it would be to deliver F-16 fighters and longer-range missiles to the Ukrainian military, CNN reported.

Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russia. Politico reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring.

