Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday met with UK King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a surprise visit to London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday met with UK King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a surprise visit to London.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed members of the UK Parliament at Westminster Hall.

"I had a meeting with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I congratulated him on his recent accession to the throne and wished peace and prosperity to the British people," Zelenskyy said on social media.

The Ukrainian president thanked the UK monarch for his "warm welcome" and support for Ukrainians fleeing to the UK from conflict.

"It is an honor for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honored by the British monarch with an audience," Zelenskyy added.

This was Zelenskyy's first visit to the UK since the start of hostilities in Ukraine last February. The visit was kept secret up until Zelenskyy's arrival in London.