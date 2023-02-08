UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Meets With UK King Charles III In London

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Meets With UK King Charles III in London

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday met with UK King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a surprise visit to London

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday met with UK King Charles III at Buckingham Palace during a surprise visit to London.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed members of the UK Parliament at Westminster Hall.

"I had a meeting with King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. I congratulated him on his recent accession to the throne and wished peace and prosperity to the British people," Zelenskyy said on social media.

The Ukrainian president thanked the UK monarch for his "warm welcome" and support for Ukrainians fleeing to the UK from conflict.

"It is an honor for me to be the first President of Ukraine in the history of Ukrainian-British relations to be honored by the British monarch with an audience," Zelenskyy added.

This was Zelenskyy's first visit to the UK since the start of hostilities in Ukraine last February. The visit was kept secret up until Zelenskyy's arrival in London.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Parliament Social Media Visit London Ireland United Kingdom February From

Recent Stories

US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipeline ..

US Not Involved in Sabotaging Nord Stream Pipelines - Pentagon

13 minutes ago
 EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake R ..

EU Proposes Donors' Conference to Mobilize Quake Relief Aid to Turkey, Syria

13 minutes ago
 French authorities pass Russian Olympic problem to ..

French authorities pass Russian Olympic problem to IOC

13 minutes ago
 EU to host donor conference on Syria, Turkey quake ..

EU to host donor conference on Syria, Turkey quake aid

13 minutes ago
 The search for the truth about the MH17 disaster

The search for the truth about the MH17 disaster

10 minutes ago
 Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously inju ..

Bus crashes into Montreal day care, seriously injuring children

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.